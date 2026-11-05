🏥 Westbrook, Maine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Westbrook’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to school-based roles and remote work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a step up.

Employer: Woodfords Family Services

Woodfords Family Services Location: Westbrook, ME (one school site, no travel)

(one school site, no travel) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Salary: $77,500–$83,000/year + $2,500 sign-on bonus

School-based BCBA role in a Pre-K–5 special purpose school, focused on meaningful clinical work without commercial billing pressure. You’ll do assessments, behavior plans, and staff training, with strong benefits and room to grow into supervisory opportunities.

Employer: The MedElite Group (Swift Optometry partner)

The MedElite Group (Swift Optometry partner) Location: Westbrook, ME (long-term care facilities)

(long-term care facilities) Type: Part-time (3 days/week)

Pay: $45–$50 per patient

Provide bedside eye care for seniors in skilled nursing and long-term care settings. Good fit if you like geriatric care and want flexible, part-time work with PTO and malpractice insurance covered.

Employer: MaineHealth – Spring Harbor Hospital

MaineHealth – Spring Harbor Hospital Location: Westbrook, ME

Type: Part-time, Nights (24 hours/week)

Pay: $37.09–$50.17/hour + $10K–$20K sign-on bonus (experience-based)

Psych inpatient role on a 34-bed child and adolescent unit, working with youth needing acute mental health care. You’ll join a full interdisciplinary team and get access to strong benefits, student loan help, and professional development.

Employer: Optum (UnitedHealth Group)

Optum (UnitedHealth Group) Location: Remote – must live in Maine or Vermont

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$32/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (external hires)

Work from home handling prior authorizations and appeals for pharmacy benefits, Monday–Friday with some rotating weekend/on-call time. Ideal if you’re a licensed/certified pharmacy tech who likes detailed, phone- and computer-based work with full corporate benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Westbrook tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.