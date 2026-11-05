🔧 Westbrook, Maine Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westbrook has solid options right now, whether you’re just starting in maintenance or ready to run a global janitorial program.

Here are a couple of strong picks in Building & Grounds Maintenance this week:

Employer: Woodfords Family Services

Woodfords Family Services Location: Westbrook, ME

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:00pm, some nights/weekends)

Pay: $20.50–$23.00 per hour (DOE)

Hands-on, entry-level role where you learn plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, painting, and groundskeeping while supporting a long-time Maine nonprofit. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 10 paid holidays, 403(b) with 5% match, and more) and no prior facilities experience required—just a willingness to learn and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: IDEXX

Location: Westbrook, ME (Hybrid, global travel 10–15%)

Type: Full-time

Salary targeting: $118,000–$123,000 annually

Senior role leading janitorial and custodial services worldwide for IDEXX offices, labs, and manufacturing sites. You’ll own the global janitorial strategy, manage vendors and budgets, drive safety and sustainability, and support teams across multiple countries. Includes bonus potential, day-one health/dental/vision, 5% 401(k) match, stock and donation programs, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up in Westbrook.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.