undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Westborough MA engineering roles with multiple $115K–$200K+ salaries
Westborough’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in energy and robotics. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong six‑figure roles open in town.
Project Engineer, Engineering, Gas
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Westborough, MA (travel across MA/CT/NH)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: $116,370 – $129,300/year + potential incentive
Mid‑ to senior‑level role owning gas asset planning, design, and risk management for Eversource’s transmission and distribution system. Good fit if you have 5+ years engineering experience (gas a plus), like capital planning and budgets, and don’t mind emergency restoration work and random drug testing. No visa sponsorship is available for this role.
Sr. Robotics Mechanical Engineer, Velocity
- Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
- Location: Westborough, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $137,300 – $185,700/year (base, plus potential sign‑on + RSUs)
Senior hardware role designing and testing mechanical systems for next‑gen Amazon robotics. You’ll own designs from concept to production, do 3D CAD, GD&T, FEA, and lead DFM/DFA work while mentoring junior engineers. Requires Bachelor’s in EE/CE or similar and 8+ years mechanical engineering experience, plus strong prototyping and scaling skills.
Manager, Electrical Engineering, Amazon Robotics
- Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
- Location: Westborough, MA (also listed for North Reading, MA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $151,000 – $204,300/year (base, plus potential sign‑on + RSUs)
Lead a team of electrical engineers building the electronics that power Amazon’s robot fleet. You’ll manage multiple hardware projects, own delivery from concept to high‑volume production, and drive process improvements and hiring. Needs 7+ years new hardware product development, a Bachelor’s in EE/CE or related field, and prior engineering team management experience.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.