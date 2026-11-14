Westborough’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in energy and robotics. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong six‑figure roles open in town.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Westborough, MA (travel across MA/CT/NH )

(travel across ) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: $116,370 – $129,300/year + potential incentive

Mid‑ to senior‑level role owning gas asset planning, design, and risk management for Eversource’s transmission and distribution system. Good fit if you have 5+ years engineering experience (gas a plus), like capital planning and budgets, and don’t mind emergency restoration work and random drug testing. No visa sponsorship is available for this role.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

(Amazon.com Services LLC) Location: Westborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $137,300 – $185,700/year (base, plus potential sign‑on + RSUs)

Senior hardware role designing and testing mechanical systems for next‑gen Amazon robotics. You’ll own designs from concept to production, do 3D CAD, GD&T, FEA, and lead DFM/DFA work while mentoring junior engineers. Requires Bachelor’s in EE/CE or similar and 8+ years mechanical engineering experience, plus strong prototyping and scaling skills.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

(Amazon.com Services LLC) Location: Westborough, MA (also listed for North Reading, MA)

(also listed for North Reading, MA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $151,000 – $204,300/year (base, plus potential sign‑on + RSUs)

Lead a team of electrical engineers building the electronics that power Amazon’s robot fleet. You’ll manage multiple hardware projects, own delivery from concept to high‑volume production, and drive process improvements and hiring. Needs 7+ years new hardware product development, a Bachelor’s in EE/CE or related field, and prior engineering team management experience.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.