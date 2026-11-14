Westborough’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in both dental care and mental health. If you’re ready for a new role with steady patients and real growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Advantage Dental+ Location: Westborough, MA

Westborough, MA Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Join a supportive, patient-first team where you handle chair-side support, X-rays, sterilization, and patient education. Good fit if you have a dental assisting program background and radiology certification, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Advantage Dental+ Location: Westborough, MA

Westborough, MA Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed (Lucrative sign-on bonus mentioned)

Full-time hygiene role with Monday–Friday, 8–5 hours, focused on prevention, perio care, and patient education. You’ll work in a collaborative, patient-focused office with professional growth, competitive pay, and an industry-leading benefits package.

Employer: Thriveworks

Thriveworks Location: Westborough, MA (hybrid: in-office + telehealth)

Westborough, MA (hybrid: in-office + telehealth) Type: FULL-TIME, fee-for-service (W2)

FULL-TIME, fee-for-service (W2) Compensation: Up to $73,600, plus bonus opportunities and benefits

Provide a mix of telehealth and in-person counseling for a wide range of clients, with admin tasks handled for you so you can focus on care. Offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, supervision, CEU support, and student loan repayment assistance, with a clear path to building a full caseload.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on hours, benefits, and requirements are all in the postings, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.