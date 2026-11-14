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💰 Westborough MA Finance Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $200K
Westborough’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on FP&A to senior accounting and wealth planning. If you’re in accounting or finance and open to a move, these are worth a look.
FP&A Analyst (Contract)
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: Westborough, MA
- Type: Temporary / Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Help a fast-growing business clean up its data, sharpen forecasts, and improve budgeting. This role is very Excel-heavy and ideal if you like building models, fixing messy account structures, and working with tools like NetSuite Planning & Budgeting.
Accounting Manager
- Employer: Cumberland Farms
- Location: Westborough, MA (HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (Massachusetts pay transparency noted)
Lead complex accounting work for a major convenience retail brand with 1,500+ locations. You’ll handle performance pay, M&A accounting, joint ventures, and SOX controls, with a hybrid schedule, strong benefits, and room to grow in a large, transforming company.
Financial Planner (Series 7/63 or 65/66)
- Employer: Jobot (for an independent wealth management firm)
- Location: Westborough, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $200,000 per year
Join an award-winning wealth management firm supporting and managing client relationships while you build your own book. This is a fit if you have 5+ years in wealth management, hold the required FINRA licenses, and want a clear path toward a lead advisor role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good finance roles in Westborough don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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