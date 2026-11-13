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🏛️ Westborough School Committee: Athletics, FY28 Budget & Policies
🏛️ Westborough School Committee: Athletics, Budget & Policies
The School Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the Great Hall, Forbes Municipal Building, 45 W Main St, Westborough.
After the Call to Order and Pledge, there is a Citizens Request period at 6:05 PM where the public may offer comments.
At 6:20 PM, the Superintendent’s Update will cover:
- Athletics, including introducing the “2026 Tennis State Champions”
- An “Athletics Program Visioning” discussion
- A draft FY28 budget presentation
- A report on “BORO Donation Thanksgiving”
- A Student Representative update
Starting at 7:05 PM, the Discussion section will focus on second reads of several policy updates, including:
- AC Non Discrimination (harassment/retaliation)
- BGB, BGD, BGE (policy adoption, review, and sharing)
- BHC, GBD (School Committee–staff communications)
- GA personnel policy goals
- GBAA harassment/non-discrimination
- GBEA staff ethics/conflict of interest
They will also discuss School Committee liaison roles and any new business.
At 7:35 PM come Committee reports, then a Consent Agenda at 7:45 PM to approve 10/28/26 minutes and a “BORO Donation Friendsgiving.”
At 7:50 PM, they plan to vote to enter Executive Session under M.G.L. c.30A §21(a)(2) for negotiations with nonunion personnel.
You can watch on Westborough TV: Verizon 28, Charter 192, or YouTube (youtube.com/WestboroughTV).
This notice was posted by the Town Clerk’s Office on November 13, 2026 at 9:40 AM.
More Info: https://www.town.westborough.ma.us/AgendaCenter/Vi...
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