🏛️ Westborough School Committee: Athletics, Budget & Policies

The School Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the Great Hall, Forbes Municipal Building, 45 W Main St, Westborough.

After the Call to Order and Pledge, there is a Citizens Request period at 6:05 PM where the public may offer comments.

At 6:20 PM, the Superintendent’s Update will cover:

Athletics, including introducing the “2026 Tennis State Champions”

An “Athletics Program Visioning” discussion

discussion A draft FY28 budget presentation

presentation A report on “BORO Donation Thanksgiving”

A Student Representative update

Starting at 7:05 PM, the Discussion section will focus on second reads of several policy updates, including:

AC Non Discrimination (harassment/retaliation)

Non Discrimination (harassment/retaliation) BGB, BGD, BGE (policy adoption, review, and sharing)

(policy adoption, review, and sharing) BHC, GBD (School Committee–staff communications)

(School Committee–staff communications) GA personnel policy goals

personnel policy goals GBAA harassment/non-discrimination

harassment/non-discrimination GBEA staff ethics/conflict of interest

They will also discuss School Committee liaison roles and any new business.

At 7:35 PM come Committee reports, then a Consent Agenda at 7:45 PM to approve 10/28/26 minutes and a “BORO Donation Friendsgiving.”

At 7:50 PM, they plan to vote to enter Executive Session under M.G.L. c.30A §21(a)(2) for negotiations with nonunion personnel.

You can watch on Westborough TV: Verizon 28, Charter 192, or YouTube (youtube.com/WestboroughTV).

This notice was posted by the Town Clerk’s Office on November 13, 2026 at 9:40 AM.