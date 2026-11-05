🛒 Westborough, MA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Westborough’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP Location: Westborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.05 – $19.26/hour

This role is all about friendly checkouts, keeping the store clean and stocked, and helping guests have a smooth visit. Good fit if you’re flexible with hours and want solid benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 32 Lyman St, Westborough, MA

Type: Part-time (listed as Full-time in feed, PT in title)

Pay: $15.00/hour

You’ll help customers at the seafood counter, keep cases stocked, and make sure products are weighed, labeled, and packaged correctly. Great if you like grocery store energy and want steady, entry-level retail work.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot Location: Westborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Based on experience (range not listed)

This job mixes customer service, complex register work, and merchandising, plus light oversight of other associates. Nice perks like a 30% employee discount, paid time off, health benefits, and 401(k) for full-time staff.

Employer: Release Well-Being Center, LLC

Location: 201 Turnpike Road, Westborough, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $20/hour + tips & incentives

Be the welcoming face at a high-end wellness center, handling check-ins, bookings, and guest questions in a calm, spa-like setting. Good for people who love wellness, want growth opportunities, and enjoy a mix of front-desk work and light facility support.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.