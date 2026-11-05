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🔧 Westborough, MA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
Westborough has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from hotel housekeeping to skilled trades and landscape leadership. Here are a few solid options if you like working on your feet and seeing results right away.
HVAC Technician
- Employer: KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing
- Location: Westborough, MA (projects across central MA / southern NH)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll install, maintain, and troubleshoot complex HVAC and refrigeration systems, including VRF systems (required), air handlers, and plant utilities. This role is a good fit if you have 5+ years field experience, OSHA 10, and want steady work with advanced systems and no travel overnights.
Housekeeping
- Employer: Fireside Inn & Suites / Courtyard Westborough
- Location: Westborough, MA
- Type: In-person, likely part-time/other
- Pay: Up to $17.00/hour
Keep guest rooms and common areas clean and welcoming—making beds, restocking linens, vacuuming, and general cleaning. This is a good option if you like staying active, want benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, discounts), and don’t mind working on your own most of the day.
Senior Landscape Supervisor
- Employer: Toll Brothers / Toll Landscape
- Location: Westborough, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes benefits, 401(k) match, and discounts)
Lead multiple landscape and hardscape crews for a Fortune 500 luxury home builder. You’ll schedule jobs, manage budgets, train crews, and meet with homebuyers—ideal if you have 5+ years supervising installs, can read plans, and want a stable role with growth potential.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.