🔧 Westborough, MA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Westborough has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from hotel housekeeping to skilled trades and landscape leadership. Here are a few solid options if you like working on your feet and seeing results right away.

Employer: KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing

KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing Location: Westborough, MA (projects across central MA / southern NH)

(projects across central MA / southern NH) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll install, maintain, and troubleshoot complex HVAC and refrigeration systems, including VRF systems (required), air handlers, and plant utilities. This role is a good fit if you have 5+ years field experience, OSHA 10, and want steady work with advanced systems and no travel overnights.

Employer: Fireside Inn & Suites / Courtyard Westborough

Location: Westborough, MA

Type: In-person, likely part-time/other

In-person, likely part-time/other Pay: Up to $17.00/hour

Keep guest rooms and common areas clean and welcoming—making beds, restocking linens, vacuuming, and general cleaning. This is a good option if you like staying active, want benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, discounts), and don’t mind working on your own most of the day.

Employer: Toll Brothers / Toll Landscape

Location: Westborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes benefits, 401(k) match, and discounts)

Lead multiple landscape and hardscape crews for a Fortune 500 luxury home builder. You’ll schedule jobs, manage budgets, train crews, and meet with homebuyers—ideal if you have 5+ years supervising installs, can read plans, and want a stable role with growth potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.