👔 Westborough, MA Executive Roles with Multiple Openings

Westborough is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for people who like building things—stores, systems, or strategy.

Below are several Executive & Management jobs you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: MOHR Talent (multi-state automotive & consumer services operator)

MOHR Talent (multi-state automotive & consumer services operator) Location: Westborough, MA (regular work from Southborough, up to 50% travel )

(regular work from Southborough, up to ) Salary: $120K–$155K base + bonus & benefits (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Own ground-up builds and remodels across several states from preconstruction through closeout. Ideal if you have 7+ years commercial construction, like visiting job sites, managing GCs and vendors, and want direct access to senior leadership without managing a big internal team.

Employer: Cumberland Farms

Location: Westborough, MA (travel up to 50% )

(travel up to ) Salary: Range not listed in posting

Range not listed in posting Type: Full-time

Lead capital and expense construction projects for one of the fastest-growing convenience retailers in the U.S. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, permits, utilities, and GCs, and work closely with field leaders. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/health, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, team discounts, and more.

Employer: LG Energy Solution Vertech, Inc.

Location: Westborough, MA

Salary: Range not listed in posting

Range not listed in posting Type: Full-time

Senior role on the Business Planning team reporting to the CEO’s organization at a leading grid-scale energy storage company. You’ll drive business planning, performance management, and strategic projects, and must have professional working proficiency in Korean and English. Includes competitive pay and 100% employer-paid premiums for medical, dental, vision, life, and disability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.