West Warwick has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from entry-level to degree-required. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: West Warwick, RI

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive-thru, handling inventory, and possibly assisting with vaccines (with extra training). Good fit if you like customer service, can stay on your feet, and want a healthcare role with training and benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: Westbay Community Action, Inc.

Location: West Warwick, RI 02893

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more

Work with the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program, doing nutrition assessments, counseling, and referrals for pregnant people, babies, and kids. Great for someone with a BS in nutrition or dietetics who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and community-focused work.

Employer: Thundermist Health Center

Location: West Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m., Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (with some rotating evenings)

Provide chairside support to dentists, take x-rays, set up rooms, sterilize instruments, and help keep visits smooth and friendly. Good match if you like fast-paced clinical work, are comfortable on your feet, and want to support a mission-driven community health center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.