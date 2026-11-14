West Warwick’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for skilled machinists. If you like hands-on work with high-precision parts, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (advanced extrusion tooling manufacturer)

Jobot (advanced extrusion tooling manufacturer) Location: West Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $35 per hour

Work with CNC lathes, mills, and grinders making precision parts for medical, aerospace, and automotive industries. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of CNC/tool & die experience and want a stable, long-term spot using CAD/CAM in a high-tech shop.

Employer: GUILL TOOL & ENGINEERING

Location: West Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience + $10/hour 2nd-shift differential

Set up and run CNC lathes on small-batch precision parts for U.S. Navy submarines and extrusion dies. 1st and 2nd shifts are open, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision at $0 premium) plus overtime incentive bonuses and a 401(k) match up to 3%.

Employer: GUILL TOOL & ENGINEERING

Location: West Warwick, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience + up to $10/hour 2nd-shift differential

Run surface and cylindrical grinders (OD/ID) on tight-tolerance parts, including work for Navy submarines and medical products. You’ll use micrometers and gauges all day, and get access to $0-premium health coverage, PTO, 10 paid holidays, overtime bonuses, and 401(k) match.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.