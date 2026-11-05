Guilty plea scheduled for former WV delegate Elliott Pritt

Del. Elliott Pritt, R-Fayette (Photo by Perry Bennett/West Virginia Legislative Photography)

F ormer Fayette County Del. Elliott Pritt is scheduled to plead guilty next week.

Pritt is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in the U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. in Charleston.

Pritt, a member of the House of Delegates and a school teacher, was arrested over the summer after federal investigators say he sexually solicited and assaulted a teenager.

Federal prosecutors later charged him in a three-count indictment, carrying counts that could lead him to serve up to life in prison. The Republican Party of West Virginia expelled him, the first time in the party’s history.

Legislation passed by the Republican supermajority in 2024 prevented the GOP from replacing Pritt on the ticket, opening the path up for Democrat Mat Anderson in the race. He faced challengers from an independent, a Constitution Party candidate and two-write-in campaigns.

Anderson won Tuesday night with 51% of the vote.

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