PEIA finance board to hold public hearings about proposed rate increases for the 2028 fiscal year

The Public Employees Insurance Agency is proposing increasing premiums again for the 2028 fiscal year. (Photo by Lori Kersey/West Virginia Watch)

The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency finance board will host a series of public meetings around the state this month about proposed rate increases for fiscal year 2028, which begins in July 2027.

PEIA is proposing a 2% aggregate premium increase for state workers and employers as well as a $2.50 increase in the employer administrative fee for state agencies

For non-state employees, PEIA is planning a 4% aggregate increase for the gold, silver and bronze plans.

The non-state gold HDHP plan will have a 24% premium increase, in order to “properly price the Plan’s risk according to its historical performance and reduce its Medical Loss Ratio into alignment with the rest of PEIA’s Plans,” according to PEIA. The gold HDHP plan has about 5,000 policyholders, according to PEIA.

In addition, non-state agencies will have an employer administrative fee increase of $2.50.

Medicare and non-Medicare retirees will not have premium increases in fiscal year 2028, according to PEIA’s proposal.

Also this year, PEIA will require all participating non-state employers to have at least half of their employees enrolled in a PEIA health plan by June 30, 2027.

PEIA premiums have increased by higher amounts in recent years. Last year the PEIA finance board approved a premium hike of 3% for employees, employers and retirees for the 2027 fiscal year, which began in July.

The year before that, rates increased by 14% for state employees and by 16% for local government employees. Retirees also saw a 12% increase in premiums.

The finance board is expected to meet again Dec. 3.

Registration for each of the public hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public meetings will take at 6 p.m. on the following locations and dates:

Nov. 9 Morgantown at the Morgantown Hampton Inn & Suites, University Town Centre 325 Granville Square, Morgantown

Nov. 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley

Nov. 12, virtual meeting via Meeting Link: meet.google.com/ekx-vfac-pfy or phone: 1-941-800-3158 PIN: 432 061 428#

Nov. 16 at the Shepherdstown Shepherd University — Student Center Storer Ballroom, 210 North King Street, Shepherdstown

Nov. 17 at the state Capitol Complex — Building 3 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. Charleston

Nov. 19 at the River City Restaurant, 1400 Main Street — First Floor, Wheeling

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