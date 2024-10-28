Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • West Virginia Watch

    Homeless people already struggle to vote. This law could make it harder.

    By Robbie Sequeira,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9pal_0wPBLAqg00

    People wait in line to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting at East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church on Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia has become a focal point for election law changes aimed at reshaping the voting process ahead of the Nov. 5 election. (Megan Varner | Getty Images)

    Civil rights groups say new Georgia voting rules have made it too easy to challenge the eligibility of people living in nursing homes, college dormitories and military facilities, and will make it more difficult for homeless people to register to vote.

    The new rules are included in a broader law , signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in May , that makes it easier for U.S. citizens to challenge somebody’s eligibility to vote.

    The law says there is probable cause to challenge a person’s voting eligibility if that person lives at a “nonresidential address” — a category that might include shelters, nursing homes, dorms and other places that show up as “nonresidential” under local zoning laws, according to critics. The provision took effect in July, so it can be used to challenge people’s eligibility to vote in the upcoming election.

    The law also states that in order to register, homeless people without a permanent address must collect election-related mail at the registrar’s office in the county where they live. Other Georgians are allowed to receive election-related mail wherever they choose. That provision takes effect in January, so it won’t have an effect on eligibility to vote in the upcoming election.

    Elections lack integrity when eligible voters are disenfranchised.

    – Ryan Snow, an attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

    Last month, the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP and Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda Inc., a voting rights coalition, filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing that the two provisions violate the voting rights of Georgians who are homeless or housing insecure.

    Homeless people face significant barriers to voting — many of them lack photo identification, for example — but most states have rules designed to make it possible for people without permanent addresses to register to vote and cast ballots. Critics say the new Georgia rules would have the opposite effect and worry that other states might duplicate them.

    Ryan Snow, an attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said it’s critical to challenge the housing provisions “before other states adopt similar ideas, which could lead to a widespread assault on the voting rights of housing-insecure and vulnerable populations.”

    “Elections lack integrity when eligible voters are disenfranchised,” said Snow, who is among the attorneys representing the plaintiffs. “This isn’t about voter fraud — it’s about preventing the ‘wrong’ type of voter from participating.”

    In a news release , the committee asserted that the mailing address requirement would affect more than 10,000 Georgia voters — more than half of them Black people and nearly a third of them victims of domestic violence.

    But Georgia Republican state Sen. Max Burns, who sponsored the law, called it “a testament to our commitment to restoring faith in Georgia’s elections” in a statement he issued when Kemp signed it.

    In a March hearing , Burns argued that the rules designating the local registrar’s office, typically located in the county courthouse, as the mailing address for unhoused people would ensure their participation in the electoral process.

    Republicans in the Georgia Senate declined a request to comment on the new rules.

    A focal point

    Georgia, which once again is poised to play a decisive role in determining who will occupy the White House, has become a focal point for election law changes aimed at reshaping the voting process ahead of Nov. 5.

    A 2021 law gave Georgia residents less time to ask for mail-in ballots and added new ID requirements. It reduced the number of drop boxes and barred election officials and nonprofits from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to voters.

    The law also gave the State Election Board more power to determine the makeup of local election panels.

    More than 63,000 Georgians have had their eligibility challenged since the law Kemp signed this year took effect in July, according to an analysis by The Associated Press that included all of the new rules for challenging eligibility that have taken effect, not just the one regarding people living at nonresidential addresses. In 2023 and the first half of 2024, before the law went into effect, about 18,000 voters were challenged, according to the analysis. However, fewer than 800 voters have been removed from the rolls since July, the news organization found.

    Homelessness and voting

    A person is not required to have a home to vote. In all states, a person must have a mailing address to receive voting information by mail, but it does not have to be a fixed home address. Many states allow homeless voters to list a shelter, a religious center, a post office box or the address of a friend or relative who lives nearby. Some states allow people to list a description of the place where they live — such as a park or intersection — as a home address, though not as a mailing address.

    A new Utah law , for example, allows homeless people to use parks and intersections as addresses to vote. Colorado’s voter registration form allows people experiencing homelessness to list a common location where they sleep . Iowa’s registration form instructs voters without a permanent, established address to “ describe where you reside .” And Ohio allows people without a fixed permanent address to list “ shelter or other location ” as a residence.

    But numerous barriers make it nearly impossible for unhoused individuals to regularly participate in elections. Some states don’t require ID to register to vote, but most do require that you bring identification to vote in person, and many homeless people don’t have ID.

    “We’ve had experiences where voters come in and say, ‘I’m homeless, and the only address I can use is a UPS store in a shopping center, because I live in my car in the parking lot,’” said Zach Manifold, the elections supervisor for Gwinnett County, Georgia. Manifold said it’s unclear how the new rule on homeless people will work out, “but the uncertainty it brings is concerning.”

    Georgia Democratic state Sen. Derek Mallow voiced concerns that the provision on nonresidential addresses could create barriers for older people living in nursing homes and for military personnel deployed overseas.

    “I have great concerns about the probable cause to challenge voters, especially at a nonresidential address,” Mallow said. “My grandmother, who owned her home until the day she died, lived in a nursing home. I would have an issue with somebody challenging her right to vote.”

    Stateline is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org . Follow Stateline on Facebook and X .

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Related Search

    Homeless voting rightsVoter eligibility challengesGeorgia voting rulesElection law changesVoter registrationVoting integrity

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    2d ago
    A couple of things here. First, I have always been part of a military family. Even when deployed or TDY or just stationed somewhere other than our home state, we still have always had the right to be registered in our home state and can vote absentee if necessary. So, what is the issue regarding military voting?Secon, what is so hard about using the address of the nursing home or other living facility as their address?To be honest, do most of the homeless even care about voting? A lot of those homeless, like veterans receive some some sort of government assistance, what address do they use for that?IMO, most of this registration is just a load of crap excuses dreamed up by democrats. If people REALLY want to vote, they will find a way, they seem to find a way to do anything else they REALLY want to do.
    Gwen Gee
    2d ago
    when the excuses for everyone else runs out they now wish.to include homeless people.It's more about.keeping non citizens on the roles which is illegal..most homeless know where.and how to.get to where they.need to be.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Years after CONSOL ended retiree benefits, judge finds merit in case claiming miners were defrauded
    West Virginia Watch16 days ago
    Unemployment ticks down, labor market remains strong, latest numbers show
    West Virginia Watch22 days ago
    Senate approves Child Care Tax Credit, House squashes Justice’s other child care bill
    West Virginia Watch21 days ago
    More restrooms have adult-size changing tables to help people with disabilities
    West Virginia Watch20 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The mosquito-borne virus ‘triple E’ continues its spread, worrying state health officials
    West Virginia Watch13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Football: Buckeye defense bails out No. 4 Ohio State in 21-17 slugfest against Nebraska
    The Lantern17 hours ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Computer programs monitor students’ every word in the name of safety
    West Virginia Watch12 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Lawmakers approve 2% tax cut bill despite concerns it could ‘take money from children’ to fund it
    West Virginia Watch22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy