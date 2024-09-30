Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • West Virginia Watch

    Bluestone Lake levels higher because of Hurricane Helene waters, officials say

    By Lori Kersey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ougxs_0vpICxSI00

    A photo taken from the top of Bluestone Dam looking toward the city of Hinton, W.Va. (Army Corps of Engineer | Courtesy photo)

    With the arrival of water from North Carolina and Virginia resulting from Hurricane Helene, the levels of a Southern West Virginia lake will be higher than usual for the next several weeks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release Monday.

    Bluestone Lake crested Sunday evening at 1493.7 feet, up from its summer levels of 1410 feet, the Army Corps said.

    Bluestone Dam helps regulate water from a 4,600 square-mile basin drained by the New River, which starts in North Carolina and crosses Southwestern Virginia before coming into West Virginia.

    Flash flooding from Hurricane Helene devastated communities in the southern United States, particularly in Western North Carolina. The death toll from the storm had reached at least 121 by Monday, with more expected as emergency officials reached cut off areas, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

    Bluestone Dam is located directly upstream from the city of Hinton, the county seat of Summers County. Hinton city manager Cris Meadows told West Virginia Watch Monday morning that there were no flooding issues in the city.

    “The dam did what it was supposed to,” Meadows said. “Unfortunately when it does that, there is a lot of debris behind it that will have to be dealt with at some point.”

    The dam is designed and continues to reduce flooding to several downstream communities, including Hinton, Thurmond, Kanawha Falls, Montgomery, Cabin Creek, Charleston, St. Albans, Winfield, Buffalo and Point Pleasant, the Army Corps said. It also reduces flood risks to communities along the Ohio River.

    Dam operations did not have an impact on flash flooding upstream in Western North Carolina and Southwestern Virginia, the Army Corps said.

    The lake was at 1493.6 feet Monday afternoon and falling slowly, the Army Corps said.

    “We do not anticipate opening the crest gates on top of the dam,” the release said. “Huntington District Dam Safety personnel remain on-site to monitor the performance of the dam through this event. “

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    UPDATE: Hurricane Helene grows to 120 mph winds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Emergency responders struggle with burnout, budgets as disasters mount
    West Virginia Watch27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Traffic backed up for miles on I-77 North in Beckley following accident
    Lootpress7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police Warn Against Trespassing and Theft at Flood-Damaged Campgrounds in Giles County
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    ‘License plate flippers’ help drivers evade police, tickets and tolls
    West Virginia Watch26 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Tossed medicine, delayed housing: How homeless sweeps are thwarting Medicaid’s goals
    West Virginia Watch14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy