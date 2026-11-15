Saint Albans has a nice mix of flexible retail and customer service jobs right now, from quick morning shifts to evening and late‑night work.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Domino's – Team Honey Badger

Domino's – Location: St Albans, WV (Cleveland Ave)

(Cleveland Ave) Type: Full-time & part-time (especially evenings/late nights)

(especially evenings/late nights) Pay: Starting at $11/hour

No experience needed. You’ll take orders, make pizzas, run the register, and help keep the store clean. Flexible schedules, on‑the‑job training, and real chances to move up into leadership.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: St Albans, WV

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Lead the store when managers are away, help customers, and guide the crew. Good fit if you have strong people skills and want leadership experience, plus access to dental, vision, discounts, and other benefits for eligible part‑time staff. Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027.

Employer: Capital City Auto Auction

Location: Saint Albans, WV

Type: Part-time, in-person, Fridays only

Pay: $75 per Friday (flat rate)

Perfect if you’re free on Friday mornings. You’ll sit by the auctioneer and key in winning bids from about 8:15 a.m. to late morning/early afternoon. Fast‑paced, short shift, and you get to see a lot of cool cars.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a schedule or detail that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.