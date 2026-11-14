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🎓 Potomac WV: Multiple School Jobs with MCPS, Up to $135K
Potomac schools are hiring, and there’s solid demand for people who love working with students. If you’ve got classroom or library skills, these roles are worth a look.
FY27 Immediate: Teacher, Special Education (LAD), Herbert Hoover MS, 1.0 FTE
- Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Herbert Hoover Middle School)
- Location: Potomac, WV
- Type: Full-time, 10-month, Day shift
- Salary: $66,690–$135,745/year, based on education and experience
Lead special education instruction and support students with disabilities while working closely with general education teachers. This is a full-benefits, career role where you’ll help write IEPs, support behavior plans, and get MCPS-provided training in behavioral management and nonviolent crisis intervention.
FY27: Long-Term Substitute Teacher, Special Education (LAD), Herbert Hoover MS, Full Time
- Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Herbert Hoover Middle School)
- Location: Potomac, WV
- Type: Full-time, 10-month, Day shift (Long-term substitute)
- Pay: $20.95–$37.00/hour, no benefits
Great if you want solid classroom experience without a permanent contract. You’ll do the same core work as a special education teacher—direct instruction, IEP support, and collaboration with staff—while building experience in MCPS schools.
FY27: Media Assistant, Winston Churchill HS, 8hr/10mo, Ad Closes 11/20/26
- Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Winston Churchill High School)
- Location: Potomac, WV
- Type: Full-time, 8 hours/day, 10-month, Day shift
- Pay: $23.42–$33.53/hour, based on years of service
- Deadline: Ad closes 11/20/26
Help run a busy high school media center and keep it welcoming for students and staff. You’ll support research and tech use, manage library materials, and work closely with the media specialist—perfect if you like books, organization, and helping teens with tech.
If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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