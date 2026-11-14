Potomac schools are hiring, and there’s solid demand for people who love working with students. If you’ve got classroom or library skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Herbert Hoover Middle School)

Montgomery County Public Schools (Herbert Hoover Middle School) Location: Potomac, WV

Type: Full-time, 10-month, Day shift

Salary: $66,690–$135,745/year, based on education and experience

Lead special education instruction and support students with disabilities while working closely with general education teachers. This is a full-benefits, career role where you’ll help write IEPs, support behavior plans, and get MCPS-provided training in behavioral management and nonviolent crisis intervention.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Herbert Hoover Middle School)

Montgomery County Public Schools (Herbert Hoover Middle School) Location: Potomac, WV

Type: Full-time, 10-month, Day shift (Long-term substitute)

Pay: $20.95–$37.00/hour, no benefits

Great if you want solid classroom experience without a permanent contract. You’ll do the same core work as a special education teacher—direct instruction, IEP support, and collaboration with staff—while building experience in MCPS schools.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Winston Churchill High School)

Montgomery County Public Schools (Winston Churchill High School) Location: Potomac, WV

Type: Full-time, 8 hours/day, 10-month, Day shift

Pay: $23.42–$33.53/hour , based on years of service

, based on years of service Deadline: Ad closes 11/20/26

Help run a busy high school media center and keep it welcoming for students and staff. You’ll support research and tech use, manage library materials, and work closely with the media specialist—perfect if you like books, organization, and helping teens with tech.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.