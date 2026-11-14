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📅 Book 2027 glamping at 4 West Virginia state parks
📅 Glamping reservations now open at 4 WV state parks
Starting today, you can book new glamping stays for the 2027 season (April 1–November 30) at:
- Blackwater Falls State Park
- Lost River State Park
- Pipestem Resort State Park
- Summersville Lake State Park
Glamping ("glamorous camping") gives you the outdoor feel of camping with extra comfort. These canvas-style units come with furnished interiors, real beds, seating, lighting, and outdoor gathering spaces.
There are 32 new glamping accommodations total, created through a partnership between the WV Division of Natural Resources and Out & West, LLC, a West Virginia company based in Lewisburg.
To see the options and make a reservation, go to WVstateparks.com and look for glamping at these four parks.
More Info: GOVERNOR MORRISEY ANNOUNCES GLAMPING RESERVATIONS ...
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