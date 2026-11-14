📅 Glamping reservations now open at 4 WV state parks

Starting today, you can book new glamping stays for the 2027 season (April 1–November 30) at:

Blackwater Falls State Park

Lost River State Park

Pipestem Resort State Park

Summersville Lake State Park

Glamping ("glamorous camping") gives you the outdoor feel of camping with extra comfort. These canvas-style units come with furnished interiors, real beds, seating, lighting, and outdoor gathering spaces.

There are 32 new glamping accommodations total, created through a partnership between the WV Division of Natural Resources and Out & West, LLC, a West Virginia company based in Lewisburg.

To see the options and make a reservation, go to WVstateparks.com and look for glamping at these four parks.