Rocket Center’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially at Northrop Grumman. If you’ve got hands-on skills and like high-tech production work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Rocket Center, WV (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,300 – $113,900

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret (U.S. citizenship required)

You’ll support and improve manufacturing and test processes, troubleshoot and repair circuit card assemblies, and help drive lean/5S and continuous improvement on multiple production lines. This is a hands-on role (lifting up to 30 lbs, tight spaces) with exposure to advanced electronics and the chance to work on systems that support major defense programs.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Rocket Center, WV

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd Shift (must be able to work any shift if needed)

(must be able to work any shift if needed) Salary: $44,400 – $74,000

Clearance: None to start; may need to obtain later

This role focuses on testing raw materials and finished products, running qualitative tests, and reviewing production records to keep quality on track. Good fit if you like detailed lab-style work, clear procedures, and being the last line of defense before products go out the door.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.