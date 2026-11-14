Saint Marys has several solid utility openings right now, especially if you don’t mind outdoor work and want steady hours with benefits.

Below are a couple of full-time water transfer operator roles with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Location: St Marys, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Work on a field crew moving water through pipe and hose systems to support frac jobs. This is hands-on, outdoor work with travel, paid training, and top-tier benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, uniform allowance, referral bonuses).

(Same role also listed on Indeed: Operator I – Water Transfer)

Employer: Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Location: St Marys / Saint Marys, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Entry-level version of the water transfer role, with paid training and similar field work: laying and picking up hose, running pumps, loading equipment, and driving trucks. One year of related experience is preferred but not required, and you get the same strong benefits package as Operator II.

If you like working outside, don’t mind physical labor, and want room to grow, these could be worth an application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.