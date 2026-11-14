📅 Funeral service for Alma Madeline DeWeese Hardway

A funeral service for Alma Madeline DeWeese Hardway, 96, will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., 1440 Arnoldsburg Road, Arnoldsburg, WV. Pastor Jonathan DeWeese will officiate.

Burial will follow at Fink Cemetery in Milo, West Virginia.

Alma was born in Calhoun County, WV, and leaves behind a large family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, along with many friends and neighbors who knew her.

If you’d like to support the family, you can attend the service or share condolences online at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.