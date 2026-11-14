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📅 Free Braxton Jamboree Christmas with Santa & live music
12 days ago
📅 Free Braxton Jamboree Christmas night
Celebrate Christmas at the Braxton Jamboree on December 18, from 7:00–10:00 pm.
This event is free to attend and great for families. There will be Santa Claus, toys, candy, and live country music from Dixie Highway.
Just show up, enjoy the music, and let the kids visit Santa. No ticket cost is mentioned.
More Info: Braxton Jamboree Christmas - Visit Braxton, WV : V...
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