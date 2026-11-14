📅 Weekend live music around the Town of Bath

Enjoy a full weekend of local music at spots around Bath/Berkeley Springs.

Friday, November 13

• 7 PM – Ravenwood Pub: Regina AaMacha

Saturday, November 14

• 6 PM – The Country Inn: Rue Moyer

• 6:30 PM – The Naked Olive: The Howlers

Sunday, November 15 – Berkeley Springs Farmers Market

• 10 AM–Noon: Charlie McClanahan

• Noon–2 PM: Doug Wilcox

Pick a cozy spot, grab dinner or stroll the Berkeley Springs Farmers Market, and enjoy live music all weekend long.