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Music
📅 Weekend live music all around the Town of Bath
12 days ago
📅 Weekend live music around the Town of Bath
Enjoy a full weekend of local music at spots around Bath/Berkeley Springs.
Friday, November 13
• 7 PM – Ravenwood Pub: Regina AaMacha
Saturday, November 14
• 6 PM – The Country Inn: Rue Moyer
• 6:30 PM – The Naked Olive: The Howlers
Sunday, November 15 – Berkeley Springs Farmers Market
• 10 AM–Noon: Charlie McClanahan
• Noon–2 PM: Doug Wilcox
Pick a cozy spot, grab dinner or stroll the Berkeley Springs Farmers Market, and enjoy live music all weekend long.
More Info: Live Music in the Town of Bath! - Town of Bath
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