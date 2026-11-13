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📢 Telehealth Backpack brings school-day care to rural students
📢 School telehealth program can help kids get care without leaving class
Coplin Health Systems is using a Telehealth Backpack Program to bring medical care right into participating rural West Virginia schools.
With this program, trained school staff use secure video and connected medical tools so students – and even teachers – can have a telehealth visit during the school day. A healthcare provider can:
- Talk with the student
- Check symptoms using digital tools
- Work with the school nurse
- Include parents/guardians in the visit by video or phone
This helps families avoid long trips to a clinic, lets kids be seen sooner, and can cut down on missed school and work.
Parents and caregivers at participating schools are encouraged to learn about the Telehealth Backpack Program and complete the registration forms so their child can use it if a health issue comes up during the day.
Coplin notes this is meant to support, not replace, in‑person care when that’s needed.
More Info: Supporting Students’ Health in the Classroom and B...
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