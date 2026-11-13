📢 School telehealth program can help kids get care without leaving class

Coplin Health Systems is using a Telehealth Backpack Program to bring medical care right into participating rural West Virginia schools.

With this program, trained school staff use secure video and connected medical tools so students – and even teachers – can have a telehealth visit during the school day. A healthcare provider can:

Talk with the student

Check symptoms using digital tools

Work with the school nurse

Include parents/guardians in the visit by video or phone

This helps families avoid long trips to a clinic, lets kids be seen sooner, and can cut down on missed school and work.

Parents and caregivers at participating schools are encouraged to learn about the Telehealth Backpack Program and complete the registration forms so their child can use it if a health issue comes up during the day.

Coplin notes this is meant to support, not replace, in‑person care when that’s needed.