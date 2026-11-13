📅 Candyland Christmas Market Weekend in Bath – Dec 11–13, 2026

The Third Annual Bath Christmas Market, WV is back with a Magical Candyland theme from Friday–Sunday, December 11–13, 2026 in the gravel parking lot across from the Morgan County Courthouse, 77 Fairfax Street, Berkeley Springs.

Market chalet & Kid Zone hours:

Fri, Dec 11: 12–5 p.m.

12–5 p.m. Sat, Dec 12: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sun, Dec 13: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

(Chalets may stay open later to match ice rink hours.)

Ice rink hours:

Friday: 12–8 p.m.

12–8 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

11 a.m.–8 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Kids 12 and under skate free.

Look for handcrafted gifts, holiday treats, coffee and hot cocoa, a Kid Zone (cotton candy, movies, snowballs, games), Santa and Mrs. Claus, sleigh rides on Fairfax Street, the Underground Christmas Village at St. Vincent de Paul Church, face painting, Berkeley Springs High School Marching Band at 2 p.m. Saturday, historic walking tours, and bedtime stories with the 304 Wild Hogs around the firepit with marshmallows and s’mores.

For updates and full details, visit townofbathwv.gov/bath-christmas-market-wv and follow the town’s Facebook page.