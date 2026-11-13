📅 Magical Candyland Christmas Market coming to Bath

The Third Annual Bath Christmas Market, WV is set for December 11–13, 2026 with a fun new theme: Magical Candyland.

Come enjoy a festive weekend of:

Twinkling lights and cozy market chalets

Handcrafted gifts and holiday treats

and holiday treats Music and skating

and Plenty of small-town Christmas charm

The event will take place at the Bath Christmas Market, WV. It’s open to all ages and is a great way to shop local and get into the holiday spirit.

Mark your calendar for December 11–13 and plan to stop by at least once over the weekend to explore the market and enjoy the Candyland theme.