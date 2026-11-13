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📅 Magical Candyland theme at Bath Christmas Market Dec 11–13
10 days ago
📅 Magical Candyland Christmas Market coming to Bath
The Third Annual Bath Christmas Market, WV is set for December 11–13, 2026 with a fun new theme: Magical Candyland.
Come enjoy a festive weekend of:
- Twinkling lights and cozy market chalets
- Handcrafted gifts and holiday treats
- Music and skating
- Plenty of small-town Christmas charm
The event will take place at the Bath Christmas Market, WV. It’s open to all ages and is a great way to shop local and get into the holiday spirit.
Mark your calendar for December 11–13 and plan to stop by at least once over the weekend to explore the market and enjoy the Candyland theme.
More Info: November 13, 2026 - Town of Bath
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