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Parkersburg

Weekly Doggie Day Out Fridays 12–3 p.m.

6 days ago
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The Humane Society of Parkersburg offers a weekly Doggie Day Out every Friday from 12–3 p.m. at HSOP, 530 29th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101, where people can stop by and take a shelter dog out for an afternoon outing.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Humane Society of Parkersburg

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