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Parkersburg
Weekly Doggie Day Out Fridays 12–3 p.m.
6 days ago
The Humane Society of Parkersburg offers a weekly Doggie Day Out every Friday from 12–3 p.m. at HSOP, 530 29th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101, where people can stop by and take a shelter dog out for an afternoon outing.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Humane Society of Parkersburg
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