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Parkersburg
Fall Bingo Night to Support Local Animal Shelter
5 days ago
Humane Society of Parkersburg will host a Fall Bingo night on Saturday, November 21 at WVU Parkersburg – College Activities Center, with doors opening at 4:00 PM and bingo starting at 6:00 PM. Entry is $25 for 20 games, and players must be 18 or older. Tickets are on sale at the Humane Society, Mulberry Lane, and Mel’s Diamond House.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Humane Society of Parkersburg
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