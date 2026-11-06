📅 Elk Valley book group: Discuss “The Peculiar Garden of Harriet Hunt”

📅 Join the Elk Valley Book Group: The Peculiar Garden of Harriet Hunt

Join the Elk Valley book lovers for this month’s discussion of “The Peculiar Garden of Harriet Hunt” by Chelsea Iversen.

Books are available at the Circulation desk or through the library’s downloadable services, so you can read before you come. Light refreshments will be served.

If you need disability accommodations, contact the ADA Coordinator at 304-343-4646 ext. 1242 or 1268 or facilities@kanawhalibrary.org at least 48 hours before the event.

Please note:

Food may contain or have come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens .

. Library events may be photographed or videotaped for KCPL publicity. If you don’t want to be in photos, tell the photographer or a staff member.

Check the library’s listing for the exact date, time, and Elk Valley location details.