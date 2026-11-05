🚌 Saint Albans, WV Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Saint Albans has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from heavy equipment hauling to part‑time car delivery. Good options whether you want full‑time CDL work or lighter, local routes.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Herc Rentals Location: St Albans, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $30.00 per hour

Haul and deliver construction and heavy equipment using commercial and non‑commercial trucks. This role stands out for its strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave) and steady, year‑round work with a major national rental company.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job (Req #72498), so you only need to apply once.

Employer: CRH / Central Supply Company

Location: St Albans, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (described as highly competitive base pay)

Drive a concrete mixer truck to local construction sites and help keep jobs moving across the region. Good fit if you have at least a Class B CDL, don’t mind physical work, and want big‑company benefits with a local‑plant feel.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: Saint Albans, WV (320 1st St N)

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)

Pay: $13 per hour

Perfect if you want lighter driving work and a set schedule. You’ll move rental cars between locations, mostly daytime shifts, and get paid time off, rental car discounts, and a retirement savings plan even as a part‑timer.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.