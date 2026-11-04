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West Virginia
📢 How to register and safely perform e-notarizations in WV
3 days ago
💻 How to become an e-Notary in West Virginia
West Virginia now allows electronic notarization (e-Notarization) for digital documents like Word files and PDFs. It works just like notarizing paper, but lets you send and file documents electronically.
To electronically notarize documents, you must:
- Be a commissioned Notary Public in West Virginia. If you’re not, apply through the Enterprise Registration & Licensing System and pay the required filing fee.
- Choose an approved technology that meets WV 153 CSR 45 requirements. (Vendors listed by the state are for convenience only; you must confirm they comply. To request vendor list inclusion, email LPowell@wvsos.gov.)
- Complete Form N-2 (e-Notarization Authorization application) and submit it to the Secretary of State’s Office. There is no fee to register as an e-Notary.
- Wait for confirmation of your e-Notary status. After that, you may start notarizing documents electronically with your chosen technology.
Key rules:
- The signer must physically be in your presence, unless you’re using specific remote notary laws (WV Code §39-4-6a, §39-4-37, or §39-4-38).
- If you change technology, you must notify the Secretary of State’s Office.
- Violations of e-notary laws can lead to your e-Notary registration or even your notary commission being conditioned, suspended, or revoked.
For help with your Notary Public commission, contact the Notary Division.
More Info: e-Notarization (Electronic Notarization) | WV Secr...
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