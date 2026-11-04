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West Virginia

💰 WV waives startup fee for some new business owners

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFOvc_1GkYWmmw00

💰 Fee break for new West Virginia business owners

Thinking about starting a business in West Virginia? The Secretary of State offers resources to help you get your new business up and running.

Key points:

  • You must be at least 18 years old to start a business in West Virginia.
  • Your initial Secretary of State registration fee can be waived if:
    • Your business is veteran-owned, or
    • You are a West Virginia resident, a young entrepreneur age 18–29.

Visit the West Virginia Secretary of State – Start a WV Business page to use their startup resources and see how to claim the fee waiver if you qualify.

More Info: Start a West Virginia Business | WV Secretary of S...

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