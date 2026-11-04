💰 WV waives startup fee for some new business owners

💰 Fee break for new West Virginia business owners

Thinking about starting a business in West Virginia? The Secretary of State offers resources to help you get your new business up and running.

Key points:

You must be at least 18 years old to start a business in West Virginia.

to start a business in West Virginia. Your initial Secretary of State registration fee can be waived if: Your business is veteran-owned , or You are a West Virginia resident , a young entrepreneur age 18–29 .

if:

Visit the West Virginia Secretary of State – Start a WV Business page to use their startup resources and see how to claim the fee waiver if you qualify.