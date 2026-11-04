💰 New paid expedite options for WV business filings

💰 Faster processing now available for WV business filings

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Business Division now offers paid expedite service for many business filings.

Expedite fee schedule (added on top of regular filing fees):

24-hour processing: $25

2-hour processing: $250

1-hour processing: $500

How to request expedite:

Paper filings: Download and submit an order request form with your filing, choosing your expedite level.

Download and submit an with your filing, choosing your expedite level. Online filings: During filing at the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal, select your expedite option; the fee is added to your cart at checkout.

Filings that CANNOT be expedited:

Dissolution of a domestic corporation, voluntary association, or business trust

of a domestic corporation, voluntary association, or business trust Withdrawal of a foreign corporation, voluntary association, or business trust

of a foreign corporation, voluntary association, or business trust Licensing Division filings , including: Private Investigators and Security Guards Marriage Celebrants Athlete Agents Trademarks and Service Marks Emblems Scrap Metal Dealers

, including:

Exception: These can be expedited because they file through the Business Division: