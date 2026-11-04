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West Virginia
💰 New paid expedite options for WV business filings
2 days ago
💰 Faster processing now available for WV business filings
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Business Division now offers paid expedite service for many business filings.
Expedite fee schedule (added on top of regular filing fees):
- 24-hour processing: $25
- 2-hour processing: $250
- 1-hour processing: $500
How to request expedite:
- Paper filings: Download and submit an order request form with your filing, choosing your expedite level.
- Online filings: During filing at the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal, select your expedite option; the fee is added to your cart at checkout.
Filings that CANNOT be expedited:
- Dissolution of a domestic corporation, voluntary association, or business trust
- Withdrawal of a foreign corporation, voluntary association, or business trust
- Licensing Division filings, including:
- Private Investigators and Security Guards
- Marriage Celebrants
- Athlete Agents
- Trademarks and Service Marks
- Emblems
- Scrap Metal Dealers
Exception: These can be expedited because they file through the Business Division:
- Credit Service Organizations
- Purchasers of Future Payments
- Consumer Litigation Financiers
More Info: Expedite Service | WV Secretary of State
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