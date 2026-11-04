💰 Dissolve a West Virginia business online for a $25 fee

💰 How to dissolve a West Virginia business online

If you need to close a business that was formed in West Virginia, the state says the fastest way is to file online through the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal.

Here’s what to do:

Go to the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal .

. Create a user account or log in to your existing account.

or to your existing account. From your dashboard , choose the option to dissolve or terminate your business.

, choose the option to your business. Pay the $25 filing fee.

Note: Unincorporated non‑profit associations cannot dissolve online. The page directs you to special instructions for those groups, which you’ll need to follow instead of using the portal.