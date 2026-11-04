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West Virginia
💰 Dissolve a West Virginia business online for a $25 fee
2 days ago
💰 How to dissolve a West Virginia business online
If you need to close a business that was formed in West Virginia, the state says the fastest way is to file online through the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal.
Here’s what to do:
- Go to the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal.
- Create a user account or log in to your existing account.
- From your dashboard, choose the option to dissolve or terminate your business.
- Pay the $25 filing fee.
Note: Unincorporated non‑profit associations cannot dissolve online. The page directs you to special instructions for those groups, which you’ll need to follow instead of using the portal.
More Info: Dissolve/Terminate a WV Business | WV Secretary of...
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