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West Virginia

💰 Dissolve a West Virginia business online for a $25 fee

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFOvc_1GkXts5Q00

💰 How to dissolve a West Virginia business online

If you need to close a business that was formed in West Virginia, the state says the fastest way is to file online through the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal.

Here’s what to do:

  • Go to the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal.
  • Create a user account or log in to your existing account.
  • From your dashboard, choose the option to dissolve or terminate your business.
  • Pay the $25 filing fee.

Note: Unincorporated non‑profit associations cannot dissolve online. The page directs you to special instructions for those groups, which you’ll need to follow instead of using the portal.

More Info: Dissolve/Terminate a WV Business | WV Secretary of...

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