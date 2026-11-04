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West Virginia
💰 WV rules for Credit Service Organizations and brokers
2 days ago
💰 Credit service businesses: registration and bond rules in WV
If you run a credit company or are a first or second mortgage broker or lender doing business in West Virginia, you may need to register as a Credit Service Organization (CSO) under WV Code §46A-6C.
Who must register
- Businesses that arrange, extend, or repair credit (unless exempt)
- Loan brokers who are not exempt under WV Code §46A-6C-2
Key requirements
- Register as a CSO with the Secretary of State (Form CSO-1, $50 fee)
- Maintain regular Secretary of State and State Tax Department business registrations
- Mortgage brokers must also be licensed with the WV Division of Banking
- Provide state-approved disclosure forms, broker contracts, and cancellation notices to each customer and keep signed copies for 1 year
Surety bond / trust
- If you take any payment before services are complete, you must keep a $15,000 surety bond or $15,000 trust account in place
- If you take no advance payments, no bond or trust is required
Most CSO forms (CSO-2 through CSO-6) have no filing fee, but online filings add a $1.00 processing fee.
More Info: Credit Service Organizations | WV Secretary of Sta...
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