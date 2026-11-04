💰 WV rules for Credit Service Organizations and brokers

💰 Credit service businesses: registration and bond rules in WV

If you run a credit company or are a first or second mortgage broker or lender doing business in West Virginia, you may need to register as a Credit Service Organization (CSO) under WV Code §46A-6C.

Who must register

Businesses that arrange, extend, or repair credit (unless exempt)

Loan brokers who are not exempt under WV Code §46A-6C-2

Key requirements

Register as a CSO with the Secretary of State (Form CSO-1 , $50 fee)

(Form , fee) Maintain regular Secretary of State and State Tax Department business registrations

and business registrations Mortgage brokers must also be licensed with the WV Division of Banking

Provide state-approved disclosure forms, broker contracts, and cancellation notices to each customer and keep signed copies for 1 year

Surety bond / trust

If you take any payment before services are complete , you must keep a $15,000 surety bond or $15,000 trust account in place

, you must keep a or in place If you take no advance payments, no bond or trust is required

Most CSO forms (CSO-2 through CSO-6) have no filing fee, but online filings add a $1.00 processing fee.