undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Technology
📢 Real-time Tri River Transit tracking starts November 1
2 days ago
💰 Track Tri River Transit buses in real time with Passio Go
Starting November 1, you can follow Tri River Transit bus routes live on your phone using the Passio Go app.
With Passio Go, you’ll be able to:
- See where your bus is in real time
- Get notifications if your route has a closure or detour
To use it, just download the Passio Go app on your smartphone and select Tri River Transit as your system.
This can help you time your trips better and avoid surprises when routes change.
More Info: TriRiver Transit and Passio Go - Tri River Transit
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.