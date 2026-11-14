West Valley City is busy and growing, which means lots of movement, shipping, and delivery. If you like being on the road, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: Smart Logistics Group

Smart Logistics Group Location: West Valley City, UT (regional routes)

(regional routes) Pay: $0.55–$0.85 per mile

Type: Full-time, regional, weekly home time

Entry-level and experienced CDL-A drivers welcome, including new CDL grads. You’ll run regional routes (not long-haul OTR), get modern trucks, consistent miles, and benefits after 30 days.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: West Valley City, UT

Pay: $23.21/hour

Type: Full-time, seasonal (about 12 weeks), Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:30 PM

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, with steady weekday hours and no prior delivery experience required. This is a 12-week seasonal role with a chance it could turn into something permanent.

Employer: UPS

Location: West Valley City, UT

Pay: $23.00/hour

Type: Seasonal, full-time (8–10 hour days; schedule may vary)

Drive a classic brown UPS truck, deliver packages to homes and businesses, and stay active all shift. No CDL needed—just a valid driver’s license, ability to lift up to 70 lbs, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and driving roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.