West Valley City’s tech scene is busy, and Snap Finance is hiring for data and marketing tech pros right now. Both roles are full-time and come with solid benefits and a hybrid setup near Salt Lake City.

Employer: Snap Finance

Snap Finance Location: West Valley City, UT (hybrid from Salt Lake City office)

(hybrid from Salt Lake City office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll build and deploy predictive models that support Sales and B2B Marketing, working with big datasets, experiments, and advanced stats (Bayesian + frequentist). Great fit if you have 3–5 years in data science, strong SQL + Python/R, and want to own projects from idea to production with clear business impact.

Employer: Snap Finance

Snap Finance Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the technical owner for paid acquisition tracking—building and maintaining conversion tracking, server-side measurement (Conversions API, Enhanced Conversions), and monitoring feeds and tags. Ideal if you have 5+ years in digital analytics / martech, strong JavaScript + SQL, and like solving tricky tracking and attribution issues.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.