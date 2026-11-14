West Valley City has some solid skilled-trades openings right now, especially if you like tools, problem-solving, and steady full-time work.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Hader Solutions

Hader Solutions Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on mechanical, pneumatic, and basic electrical systems for professional spray equipment. Good fit if you like hands-on troubleshooting, doing preventive maintenance, and keeping clear repair records while working closely with both techs and customers.

Employer: Convergint

Convergint Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role installing and starting up fire, security, and building automation systems. You’ll use basic construction and electrical skills, read blueprints, and work with hand and power tools, with room to grow and strong benefits like PTO, holidays, 401k match, and tuition help.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just apply once.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.