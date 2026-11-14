West Valley City has some solid options right now if you like working with people, solving problems, and keeping things running smoothly.

Below are a few standout customer service and retail roles hiring in our area.

Employer: A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Location: 2994 S Glen Eagle Dr, West Valley City, UT 84128

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 12–25 store associates in a donation-based retail setting, many of whom are working through barriers to employment. This role mixes people leadership, training, and store operations (merchandising, donations, POS, safety) and focuses on helping associates become “ready for work” while keeping the store running smoothly.

Note: You must be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and temple worthy to qualify.

Employer: Peak Living

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at a local apartment community handling tours, applications, renewals, and resident relations, with a focus on tax credit (LIHTC) housing. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of leasing/hospitality experience, like building resident loyalty, and want strong benefits like PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k match, and employee events.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.