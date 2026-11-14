West Valley City’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, with national brands and local franchises adding staff. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Islands to Salt Lake LLC)

Domino's (Islands to Salt Lake LLC) Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time, hourly (5+ days/week, most weekends)

(5+ days/week, most weekends) Pay: Competitive hourly rate (plus weekly paychecks, monthly manager bonus, extra bonuses)

Shift Lead on a path to assistant manager, general manager, or even franchisee. Fast-paced, flexible pizza shop with training provided, health, dental, vision after 90 days, paid vacation, IRA with company match, and pizza discounts. Great fit if you’re 18+, have a good driving record, and want to grow into management.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Apple Mountain, LLC)

(Apple Mountain, LLC) Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2.13/hr + tips (servers typically average $15+/hr based on flexibility)

Front-of-house server role in a busy, family-owned Applebee’s franchise that leads the nation in sales growth. Expect a lively dining room, $300 sign-on/retention bonus (after 6 months), meal discounts, health, dental, vision, vacation pay, Thanksgiving & Christmas off, and flexible schedules. Must be 21+ with prior serving/front-of-house experience preferred.

Employer: Embassy Suites by Hilton Salt Lake West Valley City

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Part-time (Tues & Wed nights, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM , ~ 16 hrs/week )

(Tues & Wed nights, , ~ ) Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hr

Overnight front desk role handling check-ins, check-outs, guest questions, and nightly reports. Good for night owls who like quieter shifts and detailed work. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and steady, set days each week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.