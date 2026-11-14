🏭 West Valley City Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

West Valley City has some solid hands-on roles open right now, especially if you like building, fixing, and running production gear.

Below are several manufacturing and production jobs you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on high-tech electronics used in medical, aerospace, and AI/cloud gear. This role is very hands-on: microscope soldering, SMT components, reading drawings/BOMs, and doing detailed rework. Good fit if you have 2–4 years electronics assembly, IPC knowledge, and don’t mind overtime and lifting up to 25 lbs.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build full electronic units from start to finish: hand soldering, cable work, box builds, and rework using power tools and standard shop tools. Best for someone with 2–4 years assembly experience who likes a fast-paced production floor and can lift 25+ lbs and work overtime when needed.

Employer: Wasatch Property Management (Lake Park Innovation Center)

(Lake Park Innovation Center) Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Part-time (expected to grow toward full-time)

(expected to grow toward full-time) Salary: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour, based on experience

Help launch a brand-new in-house print shop, running small and large format printers, signage, and apparel decoration (embroidery, heat press, screen printing). Great if you have print shop or sign shop experience, can handle multiple jobs at once, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and doing some local deliveries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from one production job often transfer well to another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.