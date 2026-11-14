🏥 West Valley City healthcare hiring: several patient-facing roles

Healthcare is busy in West Valley City right now, with new openings for people who like direct patient and family contact. If you’re bilingual or enjoy community work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Salt Lake County

Salt Lake County Location: West Valley City, UT (home visits across Salt Lake County)

(home visits across Salt Lake County) Type: Temporary / Time-limited, full-time schedule

Salary: Not listed

Work with families who have children ages 0–5, doing two home visits a month using the Parents as Teachers curriculum. You must be fluent in English and Spanish, comfortable driving to home visits, and interested in health education, child development, and community outreach.

Employer: Community Health Centers, Inc.

Community Health Centers, Inc. Location: West Valley City / Salt Lake Valley clinic (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.05/hour, DOE

Fast-paced clinic role doing both back-office clinical work and front-desk tasks. No MA certification yet? They will train you, and bilingual English/Spanish is preferred. Comes with solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients pick frames and lenses, adjust glasses, and explain vision benefits in a busy eye-care practice. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of optician experience, like customer service and sales, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.