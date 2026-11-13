West Valley City has some solid sales roles right now, from hands-on inside sales to leading a full territory team. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: MacArthur Co.

MacArthur Co. Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24/hour

Inside sales role at a 100% employee-owned building materials distributor. You’ll support outside sales, work with long-term customers, and manage orders in a fast-paced, detail-heavy environment with a strong benefits package (medical, ESOP, 401k match, PTO, and more).

Note: This Inside Sales role appears twice under different links; it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Everon

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed

Lead a commercial business sales team in the security systems space. You’ll set revenue goals, coach reps, drive territory growth, and work closely with other departments; 5+ years of commercial sales (with management experience) and a college degree are required, with competitive benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training, growth, and exact expectations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.