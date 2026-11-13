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West Valley City
🏭 West Valley City manufacturing jobs with multiple openings
10 days ago
West Valley City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like building, fixing, and keeping things moving. Here are several roles with steady hours and real growth paths.
Warehouse Associate (Full-Time, Nights)
- Employer: Cardinal Health
- Location: West Valley City, UT
- Salary: $21.06/hour (includes night shift differential)
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday nights (8:00 pm–4:30 am, until done)
- Application window: Anticipated to close 11/16/2026
This role keeps medical products moving—picking, packing, and shipping orders in a clean, organized warehouse. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, HSA/FSA, parental leave) and training on equipment like forklifts and order pickers.
Electronic Mechanical Assembler / Box Build
- Employer: Sanmina
- Location: West Valley City, UT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Build and assemble high-tech products for big-name brands in areas like medical tech and aerospace. You’ll use hand tools, do some soldering, and follow detailed instructions—great fit if you have 2–4 years of assembly experience and want benefits, retirement, and possible education reimbursement.
Warehouse Worker – Food Service
- Employer: TKC Holdings / Trinity Services Group
- Location: West Valley City, UT (On-site)
- Salary: $19.75/hour
- Type: Full-time
Mix of warehouse and food service work—stocking, loading/unloading, ordering supplies, and supporting kitchen deliveries, often in a correctional setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, DailyPay (work today, get paid today), 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a $250 bonus for finishing their Rookie’s Fast Track Program.
Custom Cabinet Builder / Assembler
- Employer: Burton Cabinet Company
- Location: West Valley City, UT (In person)
- Salary: $18.00–$24.00/hour (DOE)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role building high-end custom cabinets from start to finish. Ideal if you have 5+ years of millwork/cabinet experience, are comfortable with saws and routers, and like detailed, quality-focused work. Includes paid time off, employee discount, and tools provided.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or shift options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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