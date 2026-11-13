West Valley City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like building, fixing, and keeping things moving. Here are several roles with steady hours and real growth paths.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Location: West Valley City, UT

West Valley City, UT Salary: $21.06/hour (includes night shift differential)

(includes night shift differential) Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday nights (8:00 pm–4:30 am, until done)

Application window: Anticipated to close 11/16/2026

This role keeps medical products moving—picking, packing, and shipping orders in a clean, organized warehouse. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, HSA/FSA, parental leave) and training on equipment like forklifts and order pickers.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: West Valley City, UT

West Valley City, UT Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Build and assemble high-tech products for big-name brands in areas like medical tech and aerospace. You’ll use hand tools, do some soldering, and follow detailed instructions—great fit if you have 2–4 years of assembly experience and want benefits, retirement, and possible education reimbursement.

Employer: TKC Holdings / Trinity Services Group

Location: West Valley City, UT (On-site)

West Valley City, UT (On-site) Salary: $19.75/hour

Type: Full-time

Mix of warehouse and food service work—stocking, loading/unloading, ordering supplies, and supporting kitchen deliveries, often in a correctional setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, DailyPay (work today, get paid today), 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and a $250 bonus for finishing their Rookie’s Fast Track Program.

Employer: Burton Cabinet Company

Burton Cabinet Company Location: West Valley City, UT (In person)

West Valley City, UT (In person) Salary: $18.00–$24.00/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role building high-end custom cabinets from start to finish. Ideal if you have 5+ years of millwork/cabinet experience, are comfortable with saws and routers, and like detailed, quality-focused work. Includes paid time off, employee discount, and tools provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or shift options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.