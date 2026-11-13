West Valley City has some strong leadership roles open right now, from finance to food service to pet care. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) Location: West Valley City, UT

Salary: $80K–$220K base + commission + branch override, sign-on bonus available

Type: Full-time

If you’re a top-producing mortgage loan officer ready to lead a branch, this role lets you keep originating your own loans while earning on your team’s production. PRMI provides processing, underwriting, closing, and back-office support so you can focus on production, recruiting, and coaching instead of operations.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: West Valley City, UT (Valley Fair Mall)

Salary: $70K–$125K per year + ~$25K average bonus

Type: Full-time

Run a busy, modern restaurant with no Sundays, no early mornings, and no late nights, plus a yearly international trip for two and free meals. This role is ideal if you have 2–5 years of restaurant leadership and want a set schedule, PTO, 401(k), and clear growth path with a fast-growing brand.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: West Valley City, UT

Salary: $60,631–$87,578 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead the day-to-day operations of a veterinary hospital so the medical team can focus on pet care. This role blends people leadership, budgeting, scheduling, and client experience, with a deep benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid time off, mental health support, and even free wellness plans for your pets.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.