West Valley City neighbors are giving away some nice home items right now. Here are a few freebies (and one very low-cost deal) you might want to grab.

Item: Full-length mirror

Description: Large full-length mirror, great for a bedroom or hallway. Nice if you need a spot to check your outfit before heading out.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Whittier, West Valley City, UT

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Full-length mirror with wooden frame

Description: Tall mirror with a wood frame, nice for adding some warmth to your room decor. Good for a hallway, closet area, or bedroom.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Whittier, West Valley City, UT

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Resin figurines

Description: Beautiful decorative figurines, listed under home decor / decorative accents. Marked $10 each OBO, used – like new, so this is a low-cost deal rather than a freebie, but still a budget-friendly find if you like collectibles.

Condition: Used – like new

Price: $10 each OBO (not free, but inexpensive)

Location: West Valley City, UT

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

If you’re interested in any of these free items or deals, try to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—good finds in West Valley City tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.