West Valley City has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and don’t all require past experience.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Community Options, Inc. Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. Paid training, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b)), and no experience required make this a strong entry role into human services.

Employer: Zion Intermediate Care

Zion Intermediate Care Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time (about 30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Fixed Tuesday–Saturday morning schedule helping adults with developmental disabilities with activities, social skills, and daily care. No experience needed, and you get paid training, PTO, health insurance, and a 401(k).

Employer: Ability Inclusion Services

Ability Inclusion Services Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: Up to $18.00/hour

One-on-one support role helping adults with developmental disabilities build life skills, stay active, and keep their home running smoothly. Very flexible shifts, plus paid time off, referral program, and a training incentive after onboarding.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—schedules and openings can shift, and employers often have similar roles available.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.