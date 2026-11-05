🚌 West Valley City driving jobs with multiple local openings

West Valley City is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: West Valley City, UT (within 40 miles of Salt Lake City)

(within 40 miles of Salt Lake City) Salary: $1,170–$1,430 per week average + $10,000 sign-on bonus (paid over 12 months for experienced drivers)

+ (paid over 12 months for experienced drivers) Type: Full-time, company driver

Haul containers in and out of local railyards, with 99% no-touch freight and 94% drop-and-hook. You’ll be home daily, earn hourly + load pay, get paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, and access to medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match. Requires a Class A CDL and at least 3 months of experience; tanker and HazMat are strongly preferred.

Employer: UPS

Location: West Valley City, UT

Salary: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Type: Seasonal / temporary

Deliver packages in your own car or truck, stay active, and work mostly outdoors during the busy season. No delivery experience needed—just a valid driver’s license, a qualifying vehicle, and the ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Schedules can vary Monday–Saturday, with weekly pay and a chance to get your foot in the door at UPS.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.