🚚 West Valley City supply chain jobs with multiple openings

West Valley City is busy with freight, storage, and distribution work right now. If you like fast-paced days and staying on your feet, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.74/hour starting

Inspect freight, check shipment data, and help make sure billing and classifications are correct. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and okay working in a dock environment with varied shifts and some travel.

Employer: Salt Lake County

Location: West Valley City, UT (Salt Lake County Jail)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44,396 – $66,591/year DOE + $1/hour environmental pay

Lead warehouse and delivery staff at the jail, oversee inventory, safety, and meal delivery, and help manage vendors and purchasing. Great for someone with warehouse and supervisory experience who can pass a background check and drug testing and is comfortable in a secure facility.

Employer: PODS

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $60,000 – $65,000/year

Help run a PODS storage center day-to-day, from dispatching drivers and planning container moves to supervising staff and keeping OSHA and safety standards on track. Good match if you have leadership experience, can work rotating weekdays/weekends, and are willing to get a CDL B and forklift certification.

Employer: Cotopaxi

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time, M–F 7:00am–3:30pm

Pay: $18.00/hour (with potential $0.25 raise after 90 days based on performance)

Entry-level role picking, packing, shipping, and handling inventory for an outdoor gear brand. Monday–Friday daytime schedule, active work (lifting up to 50 lbs), and a strong benefits package with discounts and paid volunteer time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.